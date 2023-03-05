Suns adjusting to life without Chris Paul amid playoffs

The Phoenix Suns are looking to the rest of the roster to fill the void of Chris Paul's absence.

PHOENIX — Chris Paul's teammates are preparing for his expected absence from the court this Friday.

“It puts more on all of our plates,” Guard Devin Booker said. “But that’s just a part of playoff basketball, part of the NBA and just controlling what you can control.”

There is a lot of validity to that statement, as the pressure amps up even more for the Phoenix Suns thanks to a left groin strain that has Paul sidelined for at least Game 3. As of right now, he is listed as day-to-day.

“You train your whole career for these types of these moments,” Suns Head Coach Monty Williams said. “But Chris is also optimistic about our guys, how well we can play and where we’re trending.”

Although it’s important to note, the Suns are no stranger to encountering injuries during the playoffs throughout the years. With that being said, Coach Williams and the team remain positive despite the circumstances and face an 0-2 hole against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

“You have to embrace it, believe it, and see it,” Williams said. “But you also have to be determined to do the things needed to do to help you win the game. We have a reference point of overcoming in this organization and we need to overcome.”

“I feel like we’re capable of getting out of this 0-2 hole,” Payne said. “We’re back home, our job was to go steal one but that didn’t happen. So let’s just handle what we got now, let’s try to go 2-0 here and deal with what we have to do back on the road. I hope everyone in the Valley come ready, because we are going to be ready and we need them.”

The Suns will have to do that and more this coming Friday for Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets inside the Footprint Center at 7 p.m.