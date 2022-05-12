Did you know Deandre Ayton has a love for drums? Watch him join a marching band in online video.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is no stranger to the basketball court. This season, he's been the paint protector and dominating presence in the middle for the Suns.
Fans of the NBA are well aware of his offensive and defensive skills on the court, but what about his hobbies?
Did you know Ayton has a love for drums?
In a recent interview with "The Players' Tribune," Ayton talked about the origins of his love for music and drums and his first experience in a marching band during his childhood.
"From a young age, playing the drums came naturally to me," Ayton tweeted out with a clip of the interview. "It felt great picking up the sticks again!!"
To watch the full interview, watch the video embed below.
You can catch Ayton and the rest of the Suns back on the court Thursday night in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals.
12 Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!
Arizona sports
The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.
The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.