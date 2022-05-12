Did you know Deandre Ayton has a love for drums? Watch him join a marching band in online video.

The Phoenix Suns center shared his love for percussion instruments during a video interview with "The Players' Tribune."

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is no stranger to the basketball court. This season, he's been the paint protector and dominating presence in the middle for the Suns.

Fans of the NBA are well aware of his offensive and defensive skills on the court, but what about his hobbies?

Did you know Ayton has a love for drums?

In a recent interview with "The Players' Tribune," Ayton talked about the origins of his love for music and drums and his first experience in a marching band during his childhood.

"From a young age, playing the drums came naturally to me," Ayton tweeted out with a clip of the interview. "It felt great picking up the sticks again!!"

From a young age, playing the drums came naturally to me. It felt great pickin up the sticks again!!



🥁 S/o @StateFarm and @PlayersTribune for showing off how I flipped the switch! #StateFarmPartnerpic.twitter.com/ssDNbGGgpW — Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) May 12, 2022

You can catch Ayton and the rest of the Suns back on the court Thursday night in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals.

