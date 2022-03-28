Phoenix Suns bringing 'Road Game Rallies' back to Footprint Center

Thousands of fans packed the arena for road games during last year's playoff run. The Suns are bringing the watch parties back as the team chases their 1st NBA title

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are set for another NBA Playoff run as they have already locked up the best record in the NBA and the #1 seed in the Western Conference.

The team is also making sure that fans have a place to Rally the Valley and watch every playoff game, as they announced that Road Game Rallies will return, starting with the Suns' final road game of the regular season on April 8, when the Suns play the Utah Jazz.

The watch parties proved to be very popular, as the team says more than 12,000 fans filled Footprint Center for each of the rallies during the 2021 playoff run.

At the rallies, the Suns Dancers, Dunk Team, and Hype Squad will entertain fans along with featured DJs.

"Tees for Threes" will also return, and fans will also have the chance to win prizes and autographed merchandise.

Tickets are general admission and seating will be first-come, first-serve. Season ticket holders will have access to the Jim Beam Barrel Bar and the Tanduay Hideaway.

Tickets for the first Road Game Rally are $15 and are for sale now at Suns.com/RoadGameRallies. Children under 2 will be able to get in for free if they sit on their parent's lap.

According to the Suns, parking will be available at the Footprint Center parking garage at the intersection of 1st Street and Jefferson for $10.

Tip-off vs. the Jazz is scheduled for 6:30 pm and the doors will open at 6.