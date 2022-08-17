Phoenix Suns bring in babies to announce release of 2022-23 NBA season schedule

A tweet announcing the team's regular season schedule featured a video with babies acting out an episode of "Inside the NBA Jr."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Oh, baby! The Phoenix Suns regular season schedule is officially released.

The Suns took to Twitter to announce the schedule release Wednesday and got a little help from some adorable babies. In a tweet sent by the team, a group of babies did their best NBA analyst impersonations and acted out a fake segment of "Inside the NBA Jr."

Baby versions of Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley share their thoughts on the marquee matchups for the Suns this upcoming season.

Each baby shared their impressions and the 1:40 second video and it's as adorable as you think it would be.

Welcome to Inside the NBA Jr. with the @NBAonTNT crew! 👶



Crawl out your crib, the Phoenix Suns 2022-23 schedule is here: https://t.co/COZgoto2Cj pic.twitter.com/xLXiL50IAN — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 17, 2022

Here are some of the highlights from the Suns 2022-23 schedule.

Opening Day on Oct. 19 against the Dallas Mavericks

TNT game against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 25

Home matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 23

Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m.

For the full schedule breakdown, head over to the Phoenix Suns website.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.