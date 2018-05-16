The Phoenix Suns have the top pick in the 2018 NBA draft after Tuesday night’s draft lottery. They've never picked first in a draft in team history.

With the league’s worst regular-season record last season at 21-61, the Suns had the best shot at the top pick (25 percent).

Each of the last two years, the Suns have picked fourth in the NBA draft, adding Dragan Bender and Josh Jackson in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The 2016 draft also brought Marquese Chriss to Phoenix via a trade with Sacramento.

The Suns have ties to two of the top prospects in the 2018 draft: Arizona’s Deandre Ayton and Luka Dončić of Slovenia.

Ayton played college ball at the University of Arizona last season after attending Hillcrest Prep Academy in Phoenix for his final two high school years. New Suns head coach Igor Kokoškov coached Dončić and his Slovenian team to the gold medal at EuroBasket 2017.

The Suns will be followed by the Sacramento Kings at No. 2 and the Atlanta Hawks at No. 3. The NBA draft is June 21.

