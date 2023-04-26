Suns down under: Australian Suns fans turn out at playoff game

From a high school basketball team to a long-time diehard fan, Aussies showed strong support for the Suns at Tuesday's big playoff game at the Footprint Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Australian fans of the Phoenix Suns were among the more than 17,000 attendants at the Footprint Center for Tuesday night's big win.

They traveled over 16 hours to get to Arizona.

“It's about fifteen hours to Los Angeles and then an hour down here to Phoenix," said Gavin Sporle from Melbourne. “It is my bucket list item.”

Suns fan Gavin Sporle could not miss the opportunity to see his favorite team play at home in the playoffs. He was supposed to leave the states on Monday but decided to change his trip and reroute to Phoenix to catch the game.

He recalls what started his fandom decades ago.

“I started following the Suns in '92," Sporle said. "Everyone in Australia followed the Lakers, the Bulls, the Knicks and the Celtics. But I didn't want to follow suit. So I watched one of the shows one week and then straight afterward was a Suns and Sonics playoff game. Kevin Johnson lit the game up."

He became a Kevin Johnson fan, which meant he in turn became a fan of the Suns.

Despite being across the world, his fandom has only grown.

“I actually started a Facebook page in Australia because I had no idea how many Suns fans there were. And we're pushing right up to near 1,000," Sporle said.

Aussie Aussie Aussie!



Australia meets Australia in Phoenix!



Jock Landale meets the North Coast basketball team from Australia. They’re in town for a showcase tournament and are massive #Suns fan. @BiancaBuono caught up with the team tonight! @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/B2OhFKkhMI — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 26, 2023

Sporle hopes this visit isn't his last to the Footprint Center this season.

“I'll definitely be back if we made the finals this year," Sporle said.

It turns out, Sporle was not the only Aussie in attendance Tuesday night.

“We've got the best high school prospects in our region. We brought them out here to try and get them some college scholarships," said Rob Linton, the coach of the North Coast basketball team.

The North Coast basketball team flew to Los Angeles from Australia for a scouting and recruiting trip. Before traveling to Las Vegas for a tournament, they made a stop in the desert.

“Compared to L.A. we love Phoenix," Linton said. "The environment, just the overall cleanliness of the city, you can't beat it so the guys are absolutely loving their stay here.”

After the game, the team got the chance to meet Jock Landale, who is also from Australia.

12Sports