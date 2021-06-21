x
'We still expect Suns fans to keep their cool off the court': Suns condemn violence in stands

While temperatures heat up in the Valley of the Sun, so are emotions at Phoenix Suns games – and the organization is not impressed.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots as he gets past Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns issued a statement Monday morning condemning the behavior of some fans after an altercation following Sunday’s game at Phoenix Suns Arena. 

The statement, in part, reads, "while the intensity on the court continues to heat up, we still expect Suns fans to keep their cool off the court. We will not tolerate the violence that erupted following Sunday’s game at Phoenix Suns Arena."

Sunday was another victorious day for the Phoenix Suns as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. 

It wasn't the first time an altercation has broken out. On June 11, during Game 3 of the Suns vs. Nuggets playoff series, a melee broke out between two fans, which went viral and made the phrase "Suns in 4" popular among fans in the Valley. 

The Phoenix Police Department said it was not contacted by anyone involved in the June 20 incident, and no arrests were made.

Suns schedule

  • Game 2 Tuesday, June 22 @ 6 p.m. 
  • Game 3 Thursday, June 24 @ 6 p.m. 
  • Game 4 Saturday, June 26 @ 6 p.m. 
  • Game 5* Monday, June 28 @ 6 p.m. 
  • Game 6* Wednesday, June 30 @ 6 p.m. 
  • Game 7* Friday, July 2 @ 6 p.m. 
  • *If necessary

