Fans in attendance for the Phoenix Suns' season opener should've brought their umbrellas, because it was raining threes inside Talking Stick Resort Arena Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Suns were all, as Drake would say, wet like they're Book, even the man (Devin Booker) himself.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Suns had racked up 19 three-pointers, tying the NBA record for the most three-pointers by any team in a season opener.

Six of those threes came from Booker who finished with 35 points in his return to the court after undergoing hand surgery.

Our 19 three-pointers tie for the most by any team in a season opener in NBA HISTORY. 👌#TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/WtyXO85D9e — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 18, 2018

But the team gave Trevor Ariza, who finished with 21 points and added five three-pointers of his own to the total, the star of the game.

The first game @CarlsJr Star of the Game! pic.twitter.com/bcNfUbIl3Z — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 18, 2018

And in his Phoenix Suns regular season debut, first-overall pick Deandre Ayton shined, picking up a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

"Dreams Do Come Through," the rookie tweeted.

The Suns topped the Dallas Mavericks 121-100 and head to Denver to take on the Nuggets Saturday.

