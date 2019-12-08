PHOENIX — The NBA season is almost two months away and we finally can make plans to see some regular season games.

The schedule came out today and shows the Suns opening the season at home Oct. 23 against the Sacramento Kings.

The revamped and reloaded LA Clippers come to town three days later on Saturday Oct. 26.

LeBron and the Lakers 1st trip to the desert is Tuesday Nov. 12 and the Warriors don't come to town until Feb. 12

The Suns will play seven games on national television.

The Suns have a nice printable version of the schedule on their site Suns.com.

