Suns 0-2 hole have you worried? Don't forget about the Paul Westphal 'guarantee'

Being down 0-2 is nothing news for the Suns. 30 years ago, the deficit was the beginning of an epic comeback.

PHOENIX — It's do-or-die time for the Phoenix Suns. As Head Coach Monty Williams once said, "Everything you want is on the other side of hard."

It doesn't get much more difficult than being down 0-2 in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals against the number one seed Denver Nuggets.

To make matters worse, star point guard Chis Paul is expected to miss the next three games with an injury.

Has all the enthusiasm and excitement left fans' bodies yet? With all of the issues facing the Suns in this series, it's hard to see any glass being half-full.

But, let's not forget about former Suns coach Paul Westphal.

It was May 2, 1993, and the Suns just went down 0-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

During a post-game news conference, Westphal famously guaranteed the Suns will win the next three games.

"I know the next question is, 'Are you guys dead?'" Westphal stated. "No, we're gonna win the series."

30 years ago today: With Phoenix down 0-2 to the Lakers in a best-of-5 series, Suns coach Paul Westphal guarantees his team will win the next three games and become the first NBA team to win an opening-round playoff series after losing its first two games at home.



May 2, 1993. pic.twitter.com/7ZRx6IGVNi — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) May 2, 2023

And that they did. They became the first NBA team to ever win an opening-round playoff series after losing its first two games at home.

So, Suns fans, there is an optimistic precedent for success. It may seem like a tough hill to climb, but it's possible.

That climb begins with Game 3 Friday night at the Footprint Center at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Suns will be without Paul, but their star and reserve players have the skills to fill in for the point guard.

Like another famous optimistic coach once said, "You gotta believe in believe."

