Phoenix Suns unveil new 'Valley' themed City Edition jersey

The Suns unveiled their new City Edition jersey on Thursday, which says "The Valley" rather than Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns unveiled their new City Edition jersey for the 2020-2021 season on Thursday.

Rather than "Phoenix" or "Suns," the City Edition jerseys says "The Valley" across the chest, propelling the organizations desire to represent all of the Valley of the Sun, not just Phoenix.

Check out the Suns promotional video for the jerseys featuring Kelly Oubre, DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson below:

City Edition 2020-21: https://t.co/t1l2nEvmiF#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/2BeZ720Dag — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 12, 2020

This jersey replaces last year's City Edition, the black Los Suns jersey.

The jerseys are not yet for sale online.