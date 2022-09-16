PayPal CEO issues ultimatum to Phoenix Suns if team doesn't part ways with Sarver

The CEO of PayPal sent a stern message to the Phoenix Suns after the suspension of Robert Sarver.

PHOENIX — The CEO of PayPal issued a stern message following the news of the suspension of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

PayPal CEO and President Dan Schulman released a statement Friday essentially asking the Suns to choose between future partnerships with his company and Sarver.

"In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension," Schulman wrote in the statement.

"While we strongly reject the conduct of Robert Sarver, we remain supportive of the team, its players and the experienced and diverse talent now leading the organization, including Head Coach, Monty Williams, General Manager, James Jones, Assistant General Manager, Morgan Cato, and Senior Vice President of People and Culture, Kim Corbitt."

The Suns organization has not yet responded to PayPal's statement. This news comes after the Suns vice chairman called for Sarver's resignation and the Mayor of Phoenix condemning Sarver's actions.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

