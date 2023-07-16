x
Suns

Payne no more: Suns trade Cam Payne as roster rebuild continues

He's headed to the Spurs along with picks and cash.
Credit: KPNX

PHOENIX — Suns' guard Cam Payne has been traded to the Spurs, along with cash and the team's second-round pick for a future second-round pick, according to reports.

It's a trade that will get some of the Suns' draft picks back after trading so many away in the Bradley Beal trade with the Washington Wizards. 

The Suns also reportedly signed former Orlando Magic center Bol Bol to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.  

Continuing the quest for draft picks, the Suns swapped their 2026 first-round pick for three of the Magic's second-round picks. 

Eric Gordon is finally a Phoenix Sun

