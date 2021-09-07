No, you can't welcome the Suns home at the airport anymore

Looks like fans will have to find another way to welcome the Phoenix Suns home from Milwaukee.

PHOENIX — Sad news, Suns fans. It looks like you will need to find a new way to welcome the Phoenix Suns home from a road trip.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport announced Friday that fans will no longer be allowed to gather and welcome the team home from playoff road trips on airport property. The airport shared the unfortunate news on Twitter saying fans should look for organized events from the team to cheer on the Suns in person.

"There will NOT be any opportunities at the Airport for fans to see & interact with the @Suns when they arrive in PHX after NBA Finals games," the tweet read. "Fans should look for organized Suns events where they will have an opportunity to cheer on our home team."

Throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs, fans have flocked to Sky Harbor Airport to welcome home the Suns. Throngs of people came clutching homemade signs and donned their favorite gear to cheer on the players as they drove by.

Unfortunately, Suns fans will have to wait to celebrate when the team flies back from Milwaukee.

The Phoenix Suns currently have a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. Game 3 is set to be played in Milwaukee at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

