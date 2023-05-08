Nikola Jokic to be fined $25K, no suspension after altercation with Ishbia, report says

The Suns owner hoped the Nuggets center wouldn't be punished after Sunday's shove.

PHOENIX — It appears the NBA powers have spoken after the altercation between Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

A report from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski Monday afternoon said the Nuggets star will be fined $25,000 but will not receive any suspension.

Jokic will be fined $25K, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/L6M9cSWxfl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2023

During Game 4 on Sunday, Jokic was seen pushing Ishbia after Jokic went into the front row of fans to retrieve the basketball after it went out of bounds. Many took to social media after the incident to speculate if the action required suspension.

Ishbia also took to Twitter Monday morning to say he believed the center shouldn't receive a suspension.

Looks like both teams will be at full strength when Game 5 tips off in Colorado Tuesday night.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube