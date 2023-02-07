Najafi keeping investment in Phoenix Suns

Jahm Najafi, the Suns' second-largest investor under Robert Sarver and one of Sarver's toughest internal critics, plans to maintain his investment in the team.

PHOENIX — Billionaire Jahm Najafi, the Suns' second-largest investor under Robert Sarver and one of Sarver's toughest internal critics, plans to maintain his investment in the team. He will retain his title of vice chairman and alternate on the NBA Board of Governors.

Najafi was a leading voice for social justice within the Suns' organization after workplace-misconduct allegations against Sarver were first reported. Najafi didn't sign an ownership statement of support for Sarver. He conspicuously sat courtside at a Suns game with civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Last September, Najafi wrote an open letter to Suns' employees that called for Sarver to resign. The letter was released after the NBA banned Sarver for a year because of workplace misconduct.

Najafi released this statement Tuesday:

"In recognition of our enthusiasm for Mat, as the new steward of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, Cheryl and I have decided to maintain all of our family's investment in the team and to support fully Mat's commitment to a positive workplace environment, social justice and dignity for all employees and players. I personally look forward to working with him and am honored to continue as Vice Chairman and Alternate on the NBA Board of Governors. We are excited for this new chapter of our invaluable community treasure."

