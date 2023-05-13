Monty Williams out as Suns coach, 12Sports confirms

The Phoenix Suns have dismissed their head coach, 12Sports' Cam Cox confirms.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have a new coach next season.

12Sports' Cam Cox has confirmed the Suns have parted ways with Head Coach Monty Williams.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski initially shared the report on Twitter Saturday night, days after the Suns were blown out in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

The team suffered a similar fate last season against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 at the Footprint Center.

With a lackluster performance in back-to-back elimination games, many were wondering if changes were on the horizon for a team with new ownership.

In four seasons with the Suns, Williams helped turn around the culture in Phoenix and playoff aspirations returned to the Valley of the Sun. He also was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year.

Speculation will now turn to who will replace Williams as head coach. As the off-season continues, there won't be a shortage of qualified candidates.

This is a developing story.

