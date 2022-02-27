Mitchell, Gobert lead surging Jazz over Suns 118-114

Phoenix — which still has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 — has lost back-to-back games for the first time in two months.

PHOENIX — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz stayed hot with a 118-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Utah has won eight of its past nine games and improved to 38-22.

Phoenix — which still has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 — has lost back-to-back games for the first time in two months.

The Jazz shot 17 of 40 from 3-point range. Mitchell made six of them. Devin Booker led the Suns with 30 points.

Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton each added 23.

What's next?

Phoenix will host the Portland Trailblazers on March 2 at 8 p.m.

The Jazz will head to Houston to face off against the Rockets on March 2 at 6 p.m.

