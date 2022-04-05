Mavericks defeat Suns 113-86 in Game 6, tie series 3-3

The Suns and Mavericks will play in a win-or-go-home Game 7 in Phoenix on Sunday.

DALLAS — Six games up, six games down and the visiting team has not won a single game in the series.

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns in controlling fashion 113-86 to force a deciding Game 7 back in Phoenix on Sunday.

First-quarter:

Both teams were on target from the word go.

Going into the first timeout of the game at the 6:45 mark, Phoenix held a tight lead at 12-11.

A trio of Suns; Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton combined for an early 12 points.

But it was Dallas that got the lead after the first 12 minutes, 28-25.

Second-quarter:

Jalen Brunson decided to get his night going, scoring 8 points early.

The crutch for the Suns in the first half was the turnover numbers; totaling 6 compared to Dallas' 2.

The Mavs turned those turnovers into 12 points, went on a massive run and closed the quarter up by 15, 60-45.

Luka Doncic led the offensive firepower with 18 points. Dallas hit 10 three-pointers.

Third-quarter:

Phoenix is a second-half team, right? According to NBA, the Suns led the league in offensive rating (116.7) during the regular season.

At least this 3rd quarter, it didn't seem to be true.

The Suns were sloppy with the ball, shooting fell flat and the Mavs continued to pour it on.

Dallas' lead went to 94-72.

Fourth-quarter:

Entering the 4th quarter, the game was over. Dallas had it locked down.

Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock combined for 70 points on Thursday.

Ayton led the team with 21 points. Booker followed with 19.

What's next?

The series returns to Phoenix for Game 7 on Sunday, May 15.

