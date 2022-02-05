Mark Cuban takes selfies with fans, holds babies at Suns-Mavericks game

The Dallas Mavericks, the team Cuban owns, is facing off against the Phoenix Suns for the Western Conference semi-finals.

PHOENIX — Billionaire Mark Cuban had plenty of reasons to be smiling during a visit to Phoenix on Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks, the team Cuban owns, is facing off against the Phoenix Suns for the Western Conference semi-finals.

It’s the first time his team has advanced through the first round of the playoffs since winning an NBA Championship in 2011 against the Miami Heat.

The team bested the Utah Jazz in six games to earn a trip to Phoenix.

Cuban was spotted on video holding a baby and taking selfies with fans at the Footprint Center for Game 1 of the series.

Behind Slovenian star Luka Doncic, the Mavs earned a 53-30 record on the way to the #4 seed in the West.

Doncic is poised to give the #1 seed Suns a tough series, and the victor will face either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic and Suns star Devin Booker are both healthy after missing some time in the first round due to injury.

Tip-off for Game 1 is at 7 p.m.

