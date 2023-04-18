Suns vs Clippers: 3 things to watch in Game 2

The Phoenix Suns look to even their first-round series against the Clippers Tuesday night.

PHOENIX — Game 1 certainly didn't go as planned.

From a lack of bench scoring to missed rebounds, there were plenty of causes that contributed to Sunday's 115-110 loss by the Phoenix Suns.

With that behind them, the Suns look to rebound from the defeat and even the series with the Clippers Tuesday night.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center. Here are some things to look out for during the game.

Can Craig give a repeat performance?

Despite the outcome of Game 1, a bright spot for the Suns Sunday was the play of forward Torrey Craig. His hustle and relentless motor paid off with a career playoff high 22 points. The Suns will need another performance like that for the team to come away with the win.

Will Paul lead the team in rebounds?

It's safe to say that having your point guard lead the team in rebounding is not going to lead to many victories. Chris Paul led the Suns with 11 rebounds while rebounds were few and far between for the Suns' big men Sunday. During a key point late in the fourth quarter, the Suns missed several consecutive offensive rebounds resulting is nearly 50 seconds coming off the clock.

Can Booker and Durant take the shot in clutch time?

During the final minutes of the game Sunday, the ball was mysteriously absent from Phoenix's top playmakers, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. For Game 2, look for Head Coach Monty Williams to emphasize making sure his stars are involved in the offense, especially during clutch time.

There will be plenty to look out for Tuesday night. There's no question the Suns have the firepower to get a much-needed win at home before the series shifts to Los Angeles.

