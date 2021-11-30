The last time the Suns had a 17-game win streak the iPhone wasn't released yet

The Phoenix Suns are looking to make history tonight against the Warriors but let's take a look back in time.

PHOENIX — It's been a long time since the Phoenix Suns last made national headlines for a month-long winning streak.

Their 17-game winning streak was last set between Dec. 29, 2006 and Jan. 28, 2007. Nearly 14 years later, so much has changed, such as Suns star Steve Nash retiring.

The last time the Suns won 17 games in a row, the iPhone still had not been released. Here are more pop culture references that have drastically changed since the Suns had a hot streak like this.

The last time the Suns won 17 games in a row...

MySpace was the hottest social network out although Twitter was just launched in early 2006.

The Wii was one of the most popular Christmas gifts after dropping just a month before the Suns winning streak started.

The movie "Stomp the Yard" featuring Chris Brown and Meagan Good came out in January 2007.

The reality TV show "Hogan Knows Best" centered around pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and his family was going into its final season in 2007.

Beyonce's "Irreplaceable" just spent eight weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Akon and Fergie also spent weeks in the top five during that time as well.

Former Arizona Senator John McCain announced he was running for president just three months after the Suns win streak was snapped by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Maricopa County was $648 in 2007. Now, that average in $1,032.

As you can see, a lot has changed since then, including the Suns.

After a stint of rebuilding, the Suns are back on pace to be on the same level as the team from the 2006-07 season. Which by the way, that team had not one, not two, but four different winning streaks during the season, one of which went for 15 games.

The Suns will look to continue their current streak Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. at the Footprint Center. Will they make history? We'll just have to wait and see.

Sports