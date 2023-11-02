Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns jersey is now available for purchase: Here's how to buy it

Replica versions of Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns jersey are already available for purchase.

PHOENIX — On Saturday, the Phoenix Suns provided a first look at Kevin Durant in his new team's gear.

Now Phoenix fans looking to represent the team's newest star are able to do so, with Durant's No. 35 Suns jersey officially available for purchase.

The Nike replica version of Durant's new jersey is available for purchase in both association (white) and icon (purple) versions for a retail price of $149.99 on the Suns' online store. The jerseys include the team's PayPal sponsorship patch, which the Suns have been wearing since 2018.

According to the team store's website, the Nike version of the jersey will ship on or before Monday, March 27

In addition to the Nike version, the Suns' online team shop, as well as Fanatics.com, has a Fanatics-branded version of Durant's new icon (purple) jersey. The replica jersey, which as opposed to Nike's heat-sealed transfer appliques features screen-printed graphics, retails for $79.99 and will ship within one business day.

Jerseys not your thing? Both stores also have a black t-shirt featuring Durant's likeness and his No. 35 in Suns colors available for $39.99. The item will ship no later than Wednesday, March 15, per the website.

