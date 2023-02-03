Kevin Durant, Suns head coach Monty Williams talk Durant debut after win over Charlotte

Durant played 27 minutes – a few more than he was supposed to – scored 23 points with six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

PHOENIX — Suns head coach Monty Williams and forward Kevin Durant spoke to the media Thursday after Durant's debut with the Suns in Charlotte.

Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in his debut game, helping Phoenix snap the Charlotte Hornets’ five-game winning streak with a wire-to-wire 105-91 victory Wednesday night.

It looked easy for Durant – then again, it always looks easy for Durant.

He fits in everywhere, and he especially fits in well with his new teammates. That’s his greatness, and it separates him from other superstars in NBA history.

Durant played 27 minutes – a few more than he was supposed to – scored 23 points with six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. It was his first game since Jan. 8 after recovering from an MCL sprain.

"Yea it was fun...So I missed being out on the floor and going over strategy and just talking with the guys, the camaraderie, all that stuff...I got good intentions and I want to do well out there."



🗣️ KD speaks after his first game with the Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/h6LIC0sm9U — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 2, 2023

"I feel like I fit in pretty well. Everybody out there was trying to make me as comfortable as possible," Durant said. "I just got to keep grinding, man, and this jersey on me will look normal as games go on. New environment, new situation, new teammates, I mean I always feel I got to prove myself to my teammates and my coaches every single day no matter what I've done in the league. So I feel like there's pressure to be who I am every day."

Devin Booker scored 37 points against Charlotte and Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Suns' seventh victory in 10 games. Chris Paul added 11 assists.

“It was a good time,” Booker said. “I enjoyed it. This is one of those moments that doesn't really feel real. It's just every time he shoots the ball, it's just so effortless. You can see defenders trying their hardest to contest or fight over a screen, and he just looks unbothered, unfazed."

Phoenix (34-29) entered the game in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, but could be poised for a strong finish with Durant anchoring what has the potential to be an explosive offense.

"It's just pretty cool to be able to give the guy the ball and he could get to his spot and get a really good shot," coach Williams said. "I thought the team fed off of him just being himself tonight. I told him, I'm not looking for you to lead. We just want you to be yourself and hoop.”

