JaVale McGee holds Thanksgiving dinner for Valley kids and families

PHOENIX — There’s a reason he has already became a fan favorite. New Suns center JaVale McGee continues to take care of his new community.
McGee hosted his 10th annual holiday give back on Wednesday night. This year, the Olympic Gold medalist held a Thanksgiving dinner at Footprint Center for kids and families from Child Crisis Arizona
Child Crisis Arizona’s mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families.