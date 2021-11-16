x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suns

JaVale McGee holds Thanksgiving dinner for Valley kids and families

This was the 10th time McGee has held his annual holiday give-back, but the first time in the Valley

PHOENIX — There’s a reason he has already became a fan favorite. New Suns center JaVale McGee continues to take care of his new community.

McGee hosted his 10th annual holiday give back on Wednesday night. This year, the Olympic Gold medalist held a Thanksgiving dinner at Footprint Center for kids and families from Child Crisis Arizona

Child Crisis Arizona’s mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families.

In Other News

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee hosts Thanksgiving dinner in downtown Phoenix