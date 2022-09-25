Suns, forward Jae Crowder agree he will not be at training camp

The team announced the news Sunday afternoon.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder mutually agree the forward will not participate in team training camp.

Suns announced the news in a press release Sunday afternoon. The statement said in full:

"The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp."

Shams Charania, an NBA Insider from The Athletic, tweeted the news as well, saying in the tweet that the two sides are also working on a trade.

The veteran has been with the Suns since the start of the 2020 season and was a member of the 2021 Suns NBA Finals team.

Training camp will begin Tuesday with the Suns hosting their media day on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for more information.

