Jae Crowder once dissed Devin Booker after 70-point game, now the teammates are laughing about it

On this day in 2017, Devin Booker scored 70 points as the Suns lost to the Celtics. Jae Crowder, on the Celtics at the time, dissed Booker. Now, they're teammates.

PHOENIX — It's an abnormal day in Arizona sports history, one where we honor a couple of unique events that happened on this date. In 2001, it was Randy Johnson's pitch that struck a bird. In 2017 on this day, Devin Booker became the youngest NBA player ever to score 70 points in the game.

While the events have been revisited every year since, we're finding new anecdotes to associate with them still.

With Johnson's pitch, it's that the batter at the time happened to be Calvin Murray, uncle of now-Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

With Booker's 70-point game, the Suns star posted a little reminder on his Instagram stories on Wednesday to his now-teammate Jae Crowder.

Crowder was on the Celtics in 2017 when Booker scored 70 points but the Suns lost 130-120.

When the NBA's official account posted about Booker's game on Instagram, Crowder commented on the post: "NEVER SEEN SO MANY GUYS HAPPY AFTER AN 'L'."

The Suns were 21-52 at the time and the Celtics were on their way to the playoffs.

Booker clapped back at Crowder on the post in 2017 and said "you can't guard me."

Booker shared the exchange from 2017 on his Instagram story on Wednesday, saying to his now-teammate, "4 years later....same energy @bossman99 (Jae Crowder's Instagram handle)".

Crowder, who played on last year's NBA runner-up Miami Heat, chose to come to Phoenix over other offers this offseason with the hopes of making a run.

Crowder has been a key addition to a Suns squad that is second in the Western Conference standings, adding over 10 points per game, five rebounds and shooting nearly 40% from three.