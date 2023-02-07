Ish Wainright reacts to Phoenix Suns offseason moves

The Suns have remade their roster this offseason and 12Sports checked in with Wainright to get his take at his 'Cars & Kicks' show in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The NPHX Church parking lot was packed Sunday evening, but not to hear a sermon. Instead, it was a chance to check out some of the coolest cars and shoes in the Valley as Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright hosted 'Cars & Kicks.'

The show didn't just bring out Suns, car, and sneaker fans. Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons also dropped by in his McLaren.

Wainright also showed off some of his favorite cars, including his 1987 Grand National.

"It’s my passion," Wainright said. "I’m big with cars, I love cars and also kicks. So I’m bringing the cultures together and having fun with it.”

But Wainright didn't just talk about cars and sneakers, he also spoke about the Suns' offseason moves, including the addition of one of the best guards in the NBA, Bradley Beal.

"I’ve been playing against Brad Beal since I was a little kid, so seeing him on the team, I was excited to see him here and also seeing a vet like (Eric) Gordon here," Wainright said. "I’m pretty sure I’m about to learn a lot.”

Wainright is back with the Suns after the team exercised his option for the 2023-24 season and he can't wait to get back to work.

“It feels good, it’s a blessing," Wainright said. "Having them believe in me and give me an opportunity to showcase my talent and to be here another year and hopefully more years, so I’m excited to get to work.”

