Let's face it: Despite numerous veteran signings, change in the front office and optimism about young, talented players, nobody is expecting much out of the Phoenix Suns this season.

The NBA's Western Conference is stacked, with the Lebron-led Lakers, a frisky Clippers team, and better health possible for the Nuggets and Grizzlies pushing the eight teams who made last year's playoffs.

It's unlikely the Suns will jump into contention with that group. But with young teams, wins aren't the only way to measure success.

So we asked some folks around our newsroom what they'd consider a successful 2018-19 season for Phoenix.

Here's what they said:

Sports anchor Bruce Cooper:

I would consider a .500 season a successful season for the Phoenix Suns. We’re talking a 41-win, 41-loss season. We’re also talking a 20-win improvement over last year’s NBA worst 21-61 season.

The Suns put together a very successful offseason which included a strong draft, headlined by the selection of Deandre Ayton with the top overall pick. The Suns also acquired veteran sharp-shooters and prolific scorers in Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and Jamal Crawford.

Without question the Suns have significantly upgraded their roster with size, shooters, scorers and athleticism. Anything less than a .500 season will be both disappointing and a big failure.

Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Digital producer Gabe Trujillo:

For me, I’m going to measure the success of the Phoenix Suns this year in a few ways. First is Deandre Ayton. I fully expect him to win Rookie of the Year. I haven’t been this excited about a big man in a Suns uniform since Horacio Llamas. As far as wins, I’d like to see them get at least 35. A playoff appearance would be nice, but I am not getting my hopes up. And finally, if we rely on only less than three point guards this year, I’d call it a win.

Executive sports producer Jeff Schneider:

A successful Suns season would be an improvement to about 30-35 wins. Almost as important as wins, would be for the team to compete hard every night. No more 40- or 50-point blowout losses like they had last year. Plus, by the end of the season, the hope would be that the Booker/Ayton/Jackson trio would continue to grow to the point that an attractive free agent would make Phoenix a destination.

Digital producer Cameron La Fontaine:

The more I look at this Suns team, the more I say, "this team doesn't look that bad." If ONLY the team had a solid, or even a decent true point guard. Then this team could even be, like, kind of good. And I honestly believe they could make the playoffs if they had a point guard. There are two potential stars in Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. If they pan out, then you have them surrounded by what I think is a pretty good core of role players in Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, T.J. Warren, Tyson Chandler, Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges, Richaun Holmes and Jamal Crawford (who I think is an awesome addition).

My expectations for this team aren't that low. They won't likely make the playoffs, but I don't think they'll be far away. A successful season to me is one where Ayton and Booker stay healthy all year, the Suns contend toward the end of the year and where Ayton averages at least 15/10/2 per game and wins Rookie of the Year. A REALLY successful season is one where all that happens and the Suns acquire a point guard in a trade, preferably while holding onto their 2019 first round pick. Terry Rozier just (amicably) declined an extension with the Celtics to become a restricted free agent next offseason, I'm just saying. Also look at Kemba Walker, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jeff Teague and Patrick Beverley.

Senior sports producer Matt Johnson:

The Suns have to make the playoffs to consider it a success. In any sport -- for any team -- at any level -- a season that does not include a postseason berth is a waste of my time. Even if they fall one game short, I’d consider the year a failure. I’m not interested in anyone’s moral victories in sports. In the words of Mike Singletary: I want winners! I also want to see Deandre Ayton win Rookie of the Year and it would be a super sweet bonus to see Jamal Crawford win his fourth career NBA 6th man of the year award.

Digital producer Alejandra Armstrong:

The season is only a success if the Suns Gorilla makes at least 80 percent of his halftime dunks.

Digital producer Hayden Packwood:

This is the NBA we’re talking about, where over half of the teams make the playoffs, some even with losing records. There’s only one definition of a “successful season” and that’s playoffs, and in those terms it’s been a while since the Suns have had this so-called “successful season.” Not holding my breath it’ll happen this year. But hey let’s be real, having another first-overall pick wouldn’t be so bad, would it? Oh, and a couple wins over Lebron’s Lakers would be nice too.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first half at TD Garden on Dec. 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Multi-platform producer Michael Nowels:

This team won't finish above 11th in the West, and even that could be a stretch. But they've added competent professional players to help raise this season's floor. The problem is that those players could be taking away minutes from the young guys who need them to develop.

Deandre Ayton is not going to win the Rookie of the Year Award -- it's a narrative award and the narrative is with Atlanta's Trae Young and Dallas' Luka Dončić.

I wouldn't set a particular number of wins as a measure of success. If Booker progresses as a passer and defender, and the veterans are able to provide more leadership and guidance than scoring and rebounding, then the season can be a building block and the Suns can hope for some more draft luck. A bonus would be Robert Sarver selling the team to an owner less interested in making basketball decisions, but that's not likely to happen anytime soon.

