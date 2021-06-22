Game 2 Preview: What to expect from Suns vs. Clippers

Here’s what to watch for as the Suns continue their run toward a title on Tuesday night.

PHOENIX — As the Phoenix Suns aim for their ninth straight postseason win, they will hope to get another legendary performance from Devin Booker, who put together a 40-point triple-double in a 120-114 Game One victory. It will likely take one for the Suns to earn another W in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals without Chris Paul, but these young Suns keep answering the call.

“They’re just growing up on the fly,” said head coach Monty Williams after Sunday’s win. “They’re not afraid of the moment but they also have a great deal of respect for their opponent.”

How will the Clippers adjust to Booker?

Coming off a close-fought, six-game series against the Jazz in the second round, Los Angeles likely had little time to craft a full gameplan to face these Suns. As a result, Booker led the Suns’ offense to 31 total assists and 55 percent shooting, playing point guard for much of the contest.

A plan to stop Booker will likely occupy the bulk of the Clippers’ Game Two scouting report. With Marcus Morris Sr. potentially out for the Clippers with right knee soreness, L.A. could go to a more traditional frontcourt with 7-footer Ivica Zubac, who started the second half in place of Morris and would give the Clippers better rim protection. Head coach Ty Lue could also try a wing defender like Patrick Beverley on Booker more often after Beverley played just 15 minutes on Sunday.

Adjusting with Deandre Ayton

Because the Clippers play so small, Phoenix switched defensive matchups throughout Game One. Still, they mostly avoided exposing center Deandre Ayton on the perimeter.

Williams acknowledged Monday after Suns practice that the coaching staff wants the other four defenders to cover for Ayton on the outside as much as possible, though Ayton said postgame that perimeter defense is a “part of the game I really emphasize for myself.”

The Clippers will want to bring Ayton outside more often and put that to the test on Tuesday night.

How much can Paul George give?

All-Star Paul George was magnificent for much of Game One, but scored just two points in the fourth quarter when the Clippers needed a final push. Considering how well Booker played, George would also likely be the guy to get that matchup late in games.

Can George be even better as a play-maker while also defending Booker more? Does Lue want to put that on his star’s shoulders? After what George called “a good feel-out game” on Sunday, he may be ready to do more.

