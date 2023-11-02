Here's your first look at Kevin Durant in Suns gear

PHOENIX — Glorious. Beautiful. Sensational. There's plenty of adjectives to describe how it looks to see newly-acquired forward Kevin Durant in Phoenix Suns gear.
The Suns Twitter account shared a video online Saturday of Durant in Suns clothing for the first time.
In the video, Durant rocks a Purple Suns hoodie and shorts as he walks into the team's performance center. And safe to say, it's an incredible sight to see.
Take a look for yourself:
While it still may be awhile before fans can see Durant in a Suns jersey on the court, our first glimpse of the NBA superstar in Valley colors has us all excited to see the new-look squad in action.
