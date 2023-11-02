Here's your first look at Kevin Durant in Suns gear

The newest addition to the Phoenix Suns is in the Valley and gearing up with his new team.

PHOENIX — Glorious. Beautiful. Sensational. There's plenty of adjectives to describe how it looks to see newly-acquired forward Kevin Durant in Phoenix Suns gear.

The Suns Twitter account shared a video online Saturday of Durant in Suns clothing for the first time.

In the video, Durant rocks a Purple Suns hoodie and shorts as he walks into the team's performance center. And safe to say, it's an incredible sight to see.

Take a look for yourself:

At forward... From Texas... 6'10"... Number 35...



𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓.



📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023

While it still may be awhile before fans can see Durant in a Suns jersey on the court, our first glimpse of the NBA superstar in Valley colors has us all excited to see the new-look squad in action.

