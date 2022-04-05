Everything you need to know about Suns-Mavericks Game 3

The Suns grabbed a 2-0 series lead with a win over Dallas 129-109 on Wednesday.

DALLAS — The Phoenix Suns are facing off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday.

How to watch

Game 3 will be streamed and televised on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.

The game will be hosted at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Summary

Chris Paul and Devin Booker took control of the fourth quarter and helped the Suns pull away late for a 129-109 victory in Game 2.

The Suns continued their stretch of dominance over Dallas, extending their win streak to 11 games.

Booker finished with 30 points with a few late three-pointers to help seal the deal for Phoenix. Paul added 28, including 14 in the final quarter.

For the eighth straight game, Phoenix shot 50% or more from the field.

Players to watch

Deandre Ayton will be looking to bounce back from his foul-riddled Game 2. Ayton has averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in the playoffs but was held to only 9 points on Wednesday.

Dallas is still waiting for Jalen Brunson to break through. Brunson struggled in the first two games, recording just 22 points.

Luka Doncic is as advertised for the Mavericks. He had 45 and 35 in the first two games.

Injuries

Dario Saric is the only injured player on the Suns roster. He hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot in January. He is unlikely to return this year.

What’s next?

The series will remain in Dallas for Game 4 on Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m.

The winner of this series will face either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals. The series is currently tied 1-1.

