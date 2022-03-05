Everything you need to know about Suns-Mavericks Game 2

The Suns grabbed an opening series win over Dallas 121-114 on Monday.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are facing off against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday.

How to watch

Game 2 will be streamed and televised on TNT at 7 p.m.

The game will be hosted at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Summary

Devin Booker bounced back from an injured hamstring in the last series and energized a balanced offense on the way to a 121-114 victory for Phoenix in Game 1.

All five starting players scored in double figures for the Suns along with Cam Johnson off the bench.

Phoenix outrebounded Dallas 51-36, correcting a major issue during the series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Players to watch

Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie ably carried the Mavericks offense against the Utah Jazz while All-Star Luka Doncic was injured. But the two players combined for just 19 points in Game 1.

Dallas will be looking to them to help carry the team along with Doncic.

Mikal Bridges was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, but he allowed Doncic to drop 45 points on his watch.

Look for Suns coach Monty Williams to make defensive adjustments to maximize Bridges’ talent.

Injuries

Dario Saric is the only injured player on the Suns roster. He hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot in January. He is unlikely to return this year.

What’s next?

The series will head to Dallas for games 3 and 4.

The winner of this series will face either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals.

