Everything to know about Suns-Mavericks Game 7

The home team has won every game in the western conference semifinal matchup.

PHOENIX — The home team has won every game of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals.

Good news for the Suns as they get ready to host a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday, right?

How to watch:

The game will be televised and streamed on TNT starting at 5:00 p.m. The game will be hosted at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Series summary

What a whirlwind this Western Conference semifinals has been.

The No. 1 seeded Suns got off to a hot start by taking the first two games on their homecourt, including a 129-109 Game 2 victory.

But their Achilles' heel, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, introduced itself and suddenly the offensive production fell flat.

Chris Paul, the hero of the clinching Game 6 against New Orleans, scored just 17 points and committed 9 turnovers in games 3 and 4.

The Mavericks tied the series 2-2 in time for the return to the Footprint Center in Game 5.

Phoenix rebounded in controlling fashion winning Game 5, 110-80, and secured a 3-2 series lead. But American Airlines Center was waiting for them.

Now, after a dominant Game 6 Dallas win, the series shifts back to Phoenix and it is do-or-die on Sunday evening.

Injuries

Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury last season.

Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. has been out since breaking his foot in January. He is not expected to return this season.

What's next?

One of two scenarios await the Suns following Game 7:

If Phoenix wins, they will host the Golden State Warriors in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals beginning on Wednesday, May 18.

If they lose, their playoff run and season will be over.

