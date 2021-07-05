Devin Booker shows up to Media Day in a throwback shirt from '93 NBA Finals

Booker's fashion choice paid homage to the last time the Phoenix Suns were in the Finals.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker just gets it. He's a bonafide NBA superstar and he's navigating the world of being in the NBA spotlight effortlessly.

If his first run in the NBA playoffs is any indication, Booker and his Suns teammates better get familiar with the postseason because they look to be mainstays for the foreseeable future.

Over the last three rounds of the playoffs, Booker has shown he can perform at the highest levels and he can lead his team to success.

Along with his performance on the court, Booker has shown poise and great respect for the city he plays in. And that respect and admiration was no more evident than on Monday afternoon at press availability for the NBA Finals.

Booker attended the news conference in a shirt from the 1993 NBA Finals, the last time the Phoenix Suns were playing for a possible championship. While that team didn't win the title, the '93 Suns are still revered in the Valley.

And Booker's shirt selection was a perfect choice and a great way to kick off the first week of the 2021 NBA Finals.

It didn't take long for screenshots to make the rounds online.

Devin Booker pulled up with the throwback Suns shirt from 1993 🔥



The last time PHX went to the Finals pic.twitter.com/ISXB4z9NW0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2021

It's Mr. Orng approved.

And the fans appreciate it.

I love Booker. He reps Phoenix with all his soul. We got a AZ legend 💜🧡 https://t.co/wAIu7sRxOS — SUNS IN 5 💜🧡 (@ValleyBoySerge) July 5, 2021

But will it help him earn Finals MVP?

So this is AMAZING! All of the talk is about Chris Paul, but I still say that Devin Booker will put on a show in the Finals and walk away with the MVP. https://t.co/lByDTYENJl — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) July 5, 2021

We'll have to see.

What do you think about Booker's fit? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter by using the hashtag #BeOn12.

12 Sports on YouTube