VIDEO: Devin Booker didn’t like the Toronto Raptors mascot distracting him

Toronto’s mascot, simply dubbed “The Raptor,” can be seen jumping and waving its hands.

TORONTO, ON — With no fans to give the Toronto Raptors much of a home-court advantage against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the team’s mascot decided to do something about it and the results were hilarious.

The Suns held a single-point lead over Toronto in the waning seconds of the matchup, and Devin Booker was at the charity stripe trying to seal a Phoenix win.

After making the first free throw, Booker raised his hands in frustration and motioned across the court.

Toronto’s mascot, simply dubbed “The Raptor,” can be seen jumping and waving its hands just behind the hoop next to empty stands at Scotiabank Arena.

A referee promptly ordered The Raptor away, and the mascot kneeled in the corner of the court for the remainder of the game.

Despite the distraction, Booker made both free throws. But he still didn’t look too pleased with the mascot.

Phoenix went on to win the game 99-95 and now holds an NBA-leading record of 31-9.

Fan attendance was restricted under Canadian COVID-19 rules.

See the video below:

With no fans in the arena, the Raptors mascot tried distracting Devin Booker at the line.



Book was not having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ikfDfajZaY — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) January 12, 2022

Sports