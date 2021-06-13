Denver frustrations boil over, Suns complete sweep and advance with 125-118 win

Denver's Nikola Jokic was ejected with four minutes left in the third quarter for a hard foul on Cameron Payne as the Suns had a 9-point lead.

DENVER — The Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 125-118 on Sunday night to complete a four game sweep on the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The biggest story of Game 4 was a third quarter frustration foul by NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on Cameron Payne, when Denver's Jokic wound up and swatted toward the ball, hitting Payne.

Officials found it was worthy of a Flagrant 2, which resulted in Jokic's ejection.

Joker has been ejected. https://t.co/ztn0wmBoJC — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) June 14, 2021

Wow.



Photo by David Zalubowski/AP Photo pic.twitter.com/0gpCkQr9Vl — Cam LaFontaine (@LaFontaineCam) June 14, 2021

Jokic exited the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

After the foul shots, the Suns led by 9, before quickly extending the lead to the largest of the game later in the quarter at 13 points.

The Nuggets brought the game back within four points with eight minutes to go in the game. That's when Chris Paul earned a technical foul for yelling at an official.

Phoenix would extend that lead again to 11 points with three minutes to go before advancing to the win.

Chris Paul led the Suns with season-high 37 points, adding seven assists and three rebounds. Paul went off in the third quarter, including a stretch where he made six mid-range jump shots in row for the Suns.

Devin Booker added 34 points himself with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Chris Paul: 37 points (season high) 14-19 FG

Devin Booker: 34 points, 10 reb, 5 ast



Suns in 4. SEVEN straight wins. Western Conference Finals bound. Wow. pic.twitter.com/C46UIkTAPd — Cam LaFontaine (@LaFontaineCam) June 14, 2021

It's OVER.



Suns are heading to the Western Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/zsKzIGZcRW — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) June 14, 2021

The Suns advance to take on the winner of the Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers for the Western Conference Finals. The Jazz, the one seed in the West, currently lead that series over the 4-seed Clippers 2-1.

Phoenix defeated Utah in all three matchups this season. The Suns went 1-2 against the Clippers.

Locked On Suns Podcast

Check out daily Suns content from the Locked On Suns Podcast, available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.