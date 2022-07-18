Ayton ‘ready to get back to work’ after signing deal to stay with Suns

The Indiana Pacers sought to steal Ayton by offering the 23-year-old the largest offer sheet in NBA history.

PHOENIX — After much speculation over the future of Deandre Ayton, the star center completed his deal with the Phoenix Suns to stay with the team.

Ayton shared photos of the signing on Instagram Monday night, saying “I grew up here, got drafted here, had my son here. We have the best fans in the world. I’m ready to get back to work with my brothers.”

The four-year deal is worth $133 million.

Ayton, the number one pick of 2018’s NBA Draft, was a restricted free agent after an embarrassing end to an otherwise stellar season for the Suns.

The former Arizona Wildcat was the subject of much trade talk after seemingly butting heads with team members and head coach Monty Williams during the team’s playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix only had 48 hours to match the offer or lose Ayton without anything in return. They chose to match the offer.

The move puts the Suns $15 million into the luxury tax but preserves the core lineup with Devin Booker and Chris Paul that led the team to its first NBA Finals appearance in nearly 30 years and a franchise record for wins.

