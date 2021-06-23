Revisiting Suns DeAndre Ayton alley-oop to seal 2-0 lead in West Conference Finals

Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams perfectly drawn up out of bounds play leaves team two wins away from first NBA Finals appearance.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were down 103-102 against the Los Angles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Forward, Jae Crowder sat baseline with nine-teenths of a second remaining, looking for an open man.

Crowder finds DeAndre Ayton, who ran off a screen Devin Booker set at the free-throw line; Ayton flushes the perfectly executed, game-winning shot with an Alley-Opp, allowing the Suns to gain the lead, winning the game 104-103.

The crowd erupted into a roar, and fans were on their feet in celebration.

The Clippers tried to dispute the final play with a goal-tending. But, the National Association of Basketball (NBA) rules state it was a legal play and the play would be good.

From the NBA: Pool report on the review of the out of bounds play with 9.3 seconds left and the final dunk by Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/Y4U3iuBPPe — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 23, 2021

The Suns have had their share of viral sensations during this playoff run but now there's another to add to the list. This play is now being coined throughout the city and on social media as the 'Valley-Oop' through social media

Ayton finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and one of the biggest shots of his basketball career, helping excel his team remain in a series lead and to two victories away from the NBA Finals.

