Suns

Revisiting Suns DeAndre Ayton alley-oop to seal 2-0 lead in West Conference Finals

Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams perfectly drawn up out of bounds play leaves team two wins away from first NBA Finals appearance.
Credit: AP
CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF INSTEAD OF FIRST HALF - Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, scores over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were down 103-102 against the Los Angles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Forward, Jae Crowder sat baseline with nine-teenths of a second remaining, looking for an open man. 

Crowder finds DeAndre Ayton, who ran off a screen Devin Booker set at the free-throw line; Ayton flushes the perfectly executed, game-winning shot with an Alley-Opp, allowing the Suns to gain the lead, winning the game 104-103.

The crowd erupted into a roar, and fans were on their feet in celebration.

RELATED: Ayton's last-second dunk seals miracle win for Phoenix Suns

The Clippers tried to dispute the final play with a goal-tending. But, the National Association of Basketball (NBA) rules state it was a legal play and the play would be good. 

RELATED: Chris Paul will miss Game 2 of Suns-Clippers series

The Suns have had their share of viral sensations during this playoff run but now there's another to add to the list. This play is now being coined throughout the city and on social media as the 'Valley-Oop' through social media

Ayton finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and one of the biggest shots of his basketball career, helping excel his team remain in a series lead and to two victories away from the NBA Finals.

Sports in Arizona

