Curry, Warriors beat Suns 116-107 to regain top spot in NBA

The Phoenix Suns now have a 26-6 record, falling just behind the Warriors after their Christmas day game.

PHOENIX — Stephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Golden State Warriors regained to top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday.

Golden State arrived in the desert short-handed, missing three of its top four scorers to health and safety protocols: Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole.

Curry carried most of the load, overcoming a mediocre shooting night to crack 20 points for the first time in nine Christmas games.

He finished 10 for 27, including 5 for 16 from 3 to help the Warriors end Phoenix’s 15-game home winning streak. Chris Paul had 21 points and eight assists for Phoenix.

The Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Footprint Center, Monday at 9 p.m. Phoenix is now 26-6, following just behind Golden State which now has a 27-6 record.

