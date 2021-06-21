Chris Paul ruled out for Game 2 of Suns-Clippers Western Conference Finals series

It’s unknown when CP3 will return, but he hasn't reported any COVID-19 symptoms.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' star point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Paul has been listed as out on the team's injury report that was released on Monday.

He missed Game 1 of the series against the Los Angeles Clippers after entering the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.

It’s unknown when CP3 will be returning. The 36-year-old point guard was already nursing a shoulder injury throughout the playoffs but hasn’t shown any symptoms of COVID-19.

He will continue to quarantine in Los Angeles until cleared to play by the league.

Paul has been instrumental for the squad’s success all year as the Suns continue to find dramatic wins in the team’s first postseason appearance in 11 years.

Even without their veteran point guard, Devin Booker helped carry the Suns in Paul’s absence to a 120-114 victory on Sunday with a 40-point, triple-double game.

Phoenix may need a similar performance from Booker to secure another win.

The Clippers have had issues staying healthy as well. Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 2 due to a knee injury while one of the team’s top defenders, Marcus Morris, is uncertain to play also due to injury.

