Chris Paul makes NBA All-Star roster, Devin Booker snubbed again

PHOENIX — The NBA All-Star reserves list is out and Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has been snubbed from the roster...again.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul will represent the Phoenix Suns in the All-Star Game. This is Paul's 11th All-Star selection and the second-straight year he has made the team after he represented the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker has been left off again. It was quite the buzz last season when Booker didn't make the West's All-Star roster. He eventually got in, though, as Damian Lillard's replacement. Lillard was out due to injury.

The Western Conference All-Star reserves are set to be Paul, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis.

NBA coaches decide who the reserves are. The 30 coaches vote in two backcourt players, three frontcourt and two wildcards from each conference.

Devin Booker's stats certainly suggest he's an All-Star, averaging 24.7 points per game with four rebounds and four assists while shooting more than 50% from the field and 38% from three.

In the month of February, the 24-year-old's stats are even better, averaging nearly 27 points per game, shooting 44% from three.

While the All-Star reserves were likely finalized before the Suns toppled the 5th-place Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night when Booker went for 34 points in just 29 minutes of play.

After the win, Suns head coach Monty Williams said nobody can debate that Devin Booker is not an All-Star.

Even LeBron James tweeted after the reports: "Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that."

