Chris Paul out with groin injury, reports say

PHOENIX — The Suns are preparing to play without Chris Paul.

The playing status of the point guard was uncertain after leaving Game 2 with groin tightness in the third quarter Monday night against Denver.

Now, Paul is expected to be reevaluated in a week after an MRI on that groin injury, according to The Athletic. And the Suns are preparing to be without him for Games 3-5.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after MRI on his groin injury today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns are preparing to be without Paul through Games 3-5, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

Paul was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

“He couldn’t push off of it or anything,” coach Monty Williams explained. “We're not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area.”

Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action.

“I mean, it’s an unfortunate event, obviously,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “I don’t know what it is yet. I haven’t really got to talk to him, but all we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he's out or if he's out. We'll just take it from there.”

The Suns lost Game 2 97-87, allowing the Nuggets to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Paul, who turns 38 on Saturday, ranks fifth on the NBA’s all-time playoff assists list and 11th in steals.

