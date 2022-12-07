Chris Paul nears return for Suns, could play Wednesday vs. Celtics

The Suns have a 9-5 record in Paul's absence. He’s played in 10 games this season, averaging 9.4 assists and a career-low 9.5 points.

PHOENIX — Chris Paul is nearing his return after missing a month with a sore right heel.

The 12-time All-Star could return as early as Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team's morning shootaround.

The Suns have a 9-5 record in Paul's absence. He’s played in 10 games this season, averaging 9.4 assists and a career-low 9.5 points.

Cameron Payne has played well in Paul's absence, averaging a career-high 13 points and 5.8 assists.

Also on Wednesday, the Celtics said veteran forward Al Horford was out after he entered the league's health and safety protocols.

The Celtics have a 20-5 record, which tops the NBA. The Suns are 16-8, which is the best record in the Western Conference.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

Sports