Cam's Comments: Deandre Ayton's time is up

Trading DA came down the one thing – the Suns were tired of waiting on him to live up to his potential.

PHOENIX — Did the Suns fail DA or did DA fail the Suns? It’s the question I keep asking myself over and over again.

We all saw this coming.

Deandre Ayton has been on the trading block for the past 3 years. His time is now up.

Ayton was labeled ‘The Chosen Sun’ after they took him with the #1 pick in 2018.

He had all the hype and potential. The next great NBA old-school center?

The local kid, who played high school hoops in the Valley and played college ball down in Tucson, now gets the chance to resurrect a basement NBA franchise.

There were questions about his aggressiveness and motor coming out of college, but at the time, we blamed that on his age.

Right away, you saw the raw talent. Ayton could sneeze a double-double. He broke Suns’ Ring of Honor member Alvan Adams' record for most double-doubles recorded by a rookie in franchise history.

An all-rookie first season, followed up by a 25-game drug test suspension to start his sophomore year.

Despite constant signs of immaturity, Ayton continued to add his name to the Suns and NBA record book.

He was the youngest Sun to reach 1,000 rebounds. And the youngest player to drop 25+ points and 20+ rebounds at Madison Square Garden.

Ayton was THE reason the Suns were able to make their NBA Finals run in 2021. I repeat: they DO NOT reach the Finals without this 22-year-old center. Remember the VALLEY OOP?!?!

Fans finally thought DA had grown up.

But the hot and cold continued. Some nights playing like Dominayton, other nights you still question his motor.

This caused tension with his teammates, constantly having to defend their center, and tension with his head coach, including a benching during a blowout embarrassing Game 7 loss to Mavs in 2022.

Not even a max contract could get DA to dominate nightly – and there was drama with that because the Suns didn’t offer him a top-dollar contract right away.

When Frank Vogel was hired this offseason, there was hope a new defensive-minded coach could get the most out of DA and finally unlock all that potential.

But as expected, the 5-years already on tape were enough evidence for the Suns new staff.

The breaking point had already be reached.

Trading DA came down the one thing – the Suns were tired of waiting on him to live up to his potential. With the current roster assembled, they don’t have time to wait or have to question nightly if people’s motors are charged.

The Suns traded a 4th or 5th option and good defensive center, for another 4th or 5th option and good defensive center and some depth --- it a push.

So for all the hype around DA, his trade value was really low around the league.

He might still turn into the ‘The Chosen Sun’ but it won’t be in the Valley.

Back to my question, did the Suns fail DA or did DA fail the Suns? Blame on both sides, but we all saw this ending coming.

