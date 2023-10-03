Cam's Comments: Will Phoenix be able to reschedule the Kevin Durant party?

Devin Booker said we'll be able to "reschedule the party" after Durant's injury. But when will that be?

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant will reportedly miss two to three weeks with a sprained left ankle. The Phoenix Suns said he will be reevaluated in three weeks – could be soon. Durant slipped during pregame warmups in what was supposed to be his home debut.

He continued to warm up after the fall, but was later ruled out moments before tip off. Good news – the swelling in his ankle already started going down. This timeline means Durant will be back before the playoffs, likely for the final 6-8 game stretch.

The Suns are currently fourth in the West, with tough matchups coming up against the Kings, Warriors and Bucks. They were a perfect 4-0 with KD in the lineup. And Durant just returned after missing six weeks with an MCL sprain.

BUT – we’re seen this story before, or as Devin Booker put it after the game… “We’ll reschedule the party. I’m sure they’ll (fans) will be back. People that missed out on it tonight, I tried to give them a little something. We’re still anticipating his debut here.”

Reschedule the party – that should be our motto. No city in the country throws a better party – just ask the Phoenix Open or the Super Bowl, but no city in the country knows how to reschedule a party like we do.

Cardinals make the Super Bowl...

Party gets rescheduled.

Larry Fitzgerald wins it...

Party gets rescheduled.

ASU was a minute away from winning the Rose Bowl. They’ve been trying to reschedule that thing going on 27 years.

What about Hockey? Those all white out parties were a lot of fun. But they constantly gets rescheduled and they’re still looking for a venue.

The D-backs are trying to get rid of their venue, but I know you remember that party from 22 years ago? That thing was a blast – people still talk about it – but they haven’t been invited back since.

The Suns got a history of bad luck. It started with a coin flip that cost them one of the greatest players of all-time. Gar Heard’s Shot Heard Around the World – lost in the finals. Charles Barkley gets them back --- lost in the finals – and it wasn’t Michael Jordan who hit the shot... Although – we threw a party anyways.

There was the hip-check, there was Kobe and the Lakers. There was being up 2-0 in the Finals before there was Bucks in 6, and there was the best team in franchise history, then Chris Paul turned 37.

Now thanks the a pregame warmup slip, another moment taken from us – again! Valley sports are cursed. Kevin Durant’s injury is the latest proof.

We’ll reschedule the party, but chances are – that one will get rescheduled too.

