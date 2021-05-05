Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118

Devin Booker scored 31 points and Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists in Tuesday's win.

CLEVELAND — Despite multiple players out with injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the NBA-best Phoenix Suns a run for their money in Cleveland on Tuesday night, but the Suns dominated overtime to win 134-118.

With the win, the Suns remain tied with the Utah Jazz for the NBA's best record, but currently hold the one seed in the Western Conference thanks to a 3-0 record against Utah this year.

Devin Booker scored 31 points and Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists in Tuesday's win. After the game headed to OT, Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked and had a block as Phoenix scored the first 15 points in the period to finally put away the Cavs, who were missing six players with injuries.

Phoenix outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra five minutes. Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 32 points and Collin Sexton 29 for the Cavs, who lost their seventh straight.

The Suns won't get much rest as they have to play right away on Wednesday night in Atlanta against Trae Young and the Hawaks (36-30).Meanwhile the Jazz take on the Spurs at home, as all eyes are on how the Western Conference standings are going to shake out before the playoffs.

