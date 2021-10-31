x
Suns

Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92

The suns are now 2-3 and will face off the New Orleans Pelicans next.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night. 

The Suns used a 50-12 run to break the game open. The dominant stretch lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third and turned a 14-point deficit into a 24-point lead. 

Booker added nine assists on his 25th birthday, including an alley-oop pass from halfcourt to Mikal Bridges for a dunk. 

Chris Paul added 16 points and 10 assists. Ayton shot 8 of 10 from the field but left in the second half with a right leg contusion.

The Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday with a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

