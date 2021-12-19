Booker returning to Suns lineup after missing 7 games

The Suns went 5-2 without their leading scorer who suffered a hamstring injury.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is available to play Sunday night in a home game against the Charlotte Hornets after nursing an injury since November.

The star shooting guard left in the second quarter of the team’s Nov. 30 matchup with the Golden State Warriors with a left hamstring injury. The Suns went on to win 104-96.

Booker, 25, missed Phoenix’s next seven games after the injury. Although, the top-seeded Suns have managed just fine without their lead scorer.

The Suns went 5-2 in Booker’s absence.

Booker has been averaging 23.2 points this year. Phoenix, 23-5, holds a one-game edge over the Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

The team only said Booker is available to play, but it’s unclear if he will start. Coach Monty Williams may opt to keep Booker’s minutes limited against the 16-15 Hornets.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

INJURY UPDATE: Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) is available to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/moQQT9SVKx — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 19, 2021

