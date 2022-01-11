Biyombo stays: Suns sign Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season

Center Bismack Biyombo started with the Phoenix Suns on a 10-day contract before being officially signed.

PHOENIX — Bismack Biyombo isn't going anywhere, at least until after this NBA season finishes.

The Phoenix Suns signed the center for the remainder of the season after he joined the team on a 10-day contract on Jan. 1, the organization announced Tuesday.

Biyombo made his presence known quickly with the Suns, putting up 11 points and six rebounds in his first 18 minutes playing for Phoenix. He then scored 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting with six rebounds, three assist, three blocks and two steals in the Suns win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 6.

Biyombo played 66 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging five points on 58.7% shooting and 5.3 rebounds. The NBA veteran has played in the league for 12 seasons between Charlotte, Toronto and Orlando.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Biyombo played two seasons professionally in Spain before entering the NBA in 2011.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.